LPG tanker with 28 Indians aboard attacked in Iran waters, all crew safe

A Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker was reportedly attacked in Iranian waters. The vessel had 28 Indians on board, all of whom are safe, according to a statement by the Embassy of India in Tehran that was shared by news agency ANI on Friday night.

A tanker with 28 Indians aboard came under attack in Iranian waters. (REUTERS/Representative)

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According to the release, the attack took place earlier today and that the Embassy has been in close contact with the relevant authorities.

The development comes at a time when the safety of Indian seafarers remains a concern, with several deaths reported since the beginning of the US-Iran war a few months back. “The embassy continues to monitor the situation closely and remains in touch with the concerned authorities,” the release shared by ANI read.