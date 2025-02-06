LS adjourned till 12pm after Opposition protests over deportation of Indians from US

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12pm on Thursday following protests by the Opposition over the issue of deportation of undocumented Indian immigrants from the United States. Earlier in the day, Congress MPs had moved adjournment motions demanding a discussion on the matter. (PTI photo)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the government will handle the situation as it is a problem between the Indian government and a foreign government.

“This process not only reflects an utter disregard for human rights but also raises serious diplomatic concerns. These actions are being carried out without significant intervention from the Indian government, which has remained largely silent on the matter”, Birla said.

“This process not only reflects an utter disregard for human rights but also raises serious diplomatic concerns. These actions are being carried out without significant intervention from the Indian government, which has remained largely silent on the matter”, Congress MP Manickam Tagore stated in his notice.

“Why has the Indian government not condemned the inhumane treatment of its nationals during deportation? What actions is the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) taking to ensure the protection of Indian citizens abroad? Why was the Indian government not consulted about the use of military aircraft for deportation? What steps are being taken to ensure the safety and dignity of those being deported?”, Tagore said.

Congress MP KC Venugopal, in his adjournment motion notice, sought clarity from the government on the issue.

“The government must clarify its stance on this issue and outline the diplomatic measures being undertaken to engage with US authorities and ensure the dignified treatment of deported individuals.”

“This crisis also underscores the necessity of robust policies to prevent illegal migration and create structured legal avenues for those seeking employment abroad. There is an urgent need for intervention to dismantle human trafficking networks, provide financial and social reintegration support to deportees, and establish transparent migration frameworks to protect Indians from such predicaments in the future. The government must act decisively to safeguard the interests of thousands affected and uphold India’s diplomatic credibility”, he said.