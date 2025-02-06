Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

LS adjourned till 12pm after Opposition protests over deportation of Indians from US

ByVrinda Tulsian
Feb 06, 2025 12:05 PM IST

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the government will handle the situation as it is a problem between the Indian government and a foreign government

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12pm on Thursday following protests by the Opposition over the issue of deportation of undocumented Indian immigrants from the United States.

Earlier in the day, Congress MPs had moved adjournment motions demanding a discussion on the matter. (PTI photo)
Earlier in the day, Congress MPs had moved adjournment motions demanding a discussion on the matter. (PTI photo)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the government will handle the situation as it is a problem between the Indian government and a foreign government.

“This process not only reflects an utter disregard for human rights but also raises serious diplomatic concerns. These actions are being carried out without significant intervention from the Indian government, which has remained largely silent on the matter”, Birla said.

Earlier in the day, Congress MPs had moved adjournment motions demanding a discussion on the matter.

“This process not only reflects an utter disregard for human rights but also raises serious diplomatic concerns. These actions are being carried out without significant intervention from the Indian government, which has remained largely silent on the matter”, Congress MP Manickam Tagore stated in his notice.

Also Read:‘Crossed 18 hills, saw dead bodies’: Deported migrant on ‘donkey’ route to US

“Why has the Indian government not condemned the inhumane treatment of its nationals during deportation? What actions is the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) taking to ensure the protection of Indian citizens abroad? Why was the Indian government not consulted about the use of military aircraft for deportation? What steps are being taken to ensure the safety and dignity of those being deported?”, Tagore said.

Congress MP KC Venugopal, in his adjournment motion notice, sought clarity from the government on the issue.

“The government must clarify its stance on this issue and outline the diplomatic measures being undertaken to engage with US authorities and ensure the dignified treatment of deported individuals.”

“This crisis also underscores the necessity of robust policies to prevent illegal migration and create structured legal avenues for those seeking employment abroad. There is an urgent need for intervention to dismantle human trafficking networks, provide financial and social reintegration support to deportees, and establish transparent migration frameworks to protect Indians from such predicaments in the future. The government must act decisively to safeguard the interests of thousands affected and uphold India’s diplomatic credibility”, he said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On