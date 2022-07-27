LS: Opposition protests over price rise, misuse of central agencies to continue

Ahead of Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s third round of questioning with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged National Herald money laundering case, the party is likely to stage protests in Parliament on the Centre’s use of national agencies against political opponents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking the matter in Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil submitted a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 over the “the current ruling party’s political vendetta against its political opponents with the misuse of agencies like ED, CBI, IT…”.

Gohil and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh also gave another notice under the same Rule to discuss deaths due to spurious liquor in Gujarat.

Also Read: Lok Sabha: Bill to prohibit funding of weapons of mass destruction to be tabled

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Tiruchi Siva also gave suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to discuss the “enormous hike in the price of petroleum products which has spiraling effect on the essential commodities process affecting poor and middle-class people.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lastly, Congress lawmaker Pramod Kumar (Tiwari) and Shiv Sena MP Priyanaka Chaturvedi submitted a zero-hour notice in the upper house over the Agneepath recruitment scheme and “writing off the non-performing loans of defaulters by the Public Sector Banks (PSBs)” respectively.

Similarly, in Lok Sabha, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh gave an adjournment motion notice over the “blatant misuse” of investigative agencies by the central government to exact “political vendetta against Congress President Sonia Gandhi”.

Union minister for youth affairs and sports Anurag Singh Thakur is likely to move the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021 in the Lower House that will regulate anti-doping activities in sports.

It will also give effect to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation International Convention in compliance to international obligations and commitments made by India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}