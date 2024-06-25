LS Speaker election: TDP issues whip to party's MPs to vote for Om Birla

In a three-line whip, TDP's Amalapuram MP Harish Balayogi directed all the MPs to assemble at room number 111–B by 10:30 am on Wednesday.
The Telugu Desam Party on Tuesday issued a whip to its 16 Lok Sabha members to vote for NDA's Om Birla in Wednesday's Speaker election.
"Harish Balayogi, whip of the Telugu Desam Party has issued a three-line whip to all TDP Members of Parliament, mandating their presence and vote for the NDA candidate, Om Birla, in the upcoming Speaker election scheduled for June 26, 2024," said a TDP press note on Tuesday.