 LS Speaker election: TDP issues whip to party's MPs to vote for Om Birla | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
LS Speaker election: TDP issues whip to party's MPs to vote for Om Birla

PTI |
Jun 25, 2024 09:45 PM IST

In a three-line whip, TDP's Amalapuram MP Harish Balayogi directed all the MPs to assemble at room number 111–B by 10:30 am on Wednesday.

The Telugu Desam Party on Tuesday issued a whip to its 16 Lok Sabha members to vote for NDA's Om Birla in Wednesday's Speaker election.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Om Birla (ANI )
"Harish Balayogi, whip of the Telugu Desam Party has issued a three-line whip to all TDP Members of Parliament, mandating their presence and vote for the NDA candidate, Om Birla, in the upcoming Speaker election scheduled for June 26, 2024," said a TDP press note on Tuesday.

ALSO READ| Om Birla vs K Suresh: What does the Congressp-led opposition hope to achieve with Lok Sabha Speaker election?

TDP is part of the NDA in Andhra Pradesh, along with BJP and Janasena.

The alliance won 21 Lok Sabha seats, which include 16 by TDP, two by Janasena and three by BJP and also swept the Assembly elections with a landslide victory.

News / India News / LS Speaker election: TDP issues whip to party's MPs to vote for Om Birla
