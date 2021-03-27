Lt Gen Ananthanarayanan is 16th Rising Star Corps commander

Lieutenant general PN Ananthanarayanan took over as the 16th Rising Star Corps commander on Friday.

“General PN Ananthanarayanan is an alumni of the Rashtriya Indian Military College, National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy. He was commissioned into the 3rd Battalion of the 8th Gorkha Rifles in December 1984,” said defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand.

In a career spanning over 36 years, the officer has held multiple staff, instructional and command appointments. He has commanded his battalion, an infantry brigade and an infantry division on the line of actual control. His staff experience includes brigade major of armoured brigade, deputy assistant military secretary at HQ Northern Command, colonel (quartermaster) at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and major general administration at headquarters, South Western Command. He has also been an instructor and assistant adjutant at National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and senior instructor at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

Ananthanarayanan has been awarded the Sena Medal on the occasion of Republic Day. He was the commandant of Infantry School, Mhow, before assuming the present appointment.