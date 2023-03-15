Home / India News / Lt Gen Daljit Singh takes over as military’s top doctor

Lt Gen Daljit Singh takes over as military’s top doctor

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 15, 2023 09:20 PM IST

Lieutenant General Daljit Singh has taken over as the director general of the Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS)

Lieutenant General Daljit Singh on Wednesday took over as the director general of the Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), India’s senior-most military doctor, officials familiar with the matter said. Before being promoted to the top post, Singh was serving as the director general medical services (Army).

Lt Gen Daljit Singh. (File Photo)
An alumnus of Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, he was commissioned into the AFMS in December 1983. He holds a Master’s Degree in pediatrics from Pune University, and Doctorate of Medicine in Neonatology from PGIMER Chandigarh, the officials said.

His previous appointments include command of 7 Air Force Hospital, Kanpur, principal medical officer at HQ Central Air Command, Allahabad, assistant chief of the integrated defence staff (medical) at HQ Integrated Defence Staff, New Delhi, and assistant chief of the air staff (medical) at Air HQ, New Delhi.

He was appointed honorary surgeon to the President in November 2021.

