india news

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh is new chief of staff at Western Command headquarters

During his service, the general has been an instructor at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) and the Indian Military Training Team at Bhutan.
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Lieutenant general Manjinder Singh was commissioned into 19 MADRAS Regiment on 20 December 1986.

Lieutenant general Manjinder Singh took over as the chief of staff, headquarters, Western Command on Thursday and paid homage to the martyrs at ‘Veer Smriti’ war memorial at the command headquarters.

General Manjinder Singh is an alumnus of Sainik School Kapurthala, National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy and was commissioned into 19 MADRAS Regiment on 20 December 1986. In an illustrious career spanning over 34 years, he served in various sensitive operational sectors including important command and staff appointments. He has commanded a battalion in an intense counter insurgency environment in Jammu and Kashmir; an infantry brigade at the Line of Control (LoC) and an infantry division as part of the Strike Corps.

During his service, the general has been an instructor at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) and the Indian Military Training Team at Bhutan. He has attended various prestigious courses such as the Defence Services Staff College, Higher Command and also had the distinction to attend the National Defence College at Thailand.

For his exemplary leadership and devotion to duty towards the nation, the general was decorated with the Yudh Seva Medal in 2015 and Vishisht Seva Medal in 2019.

