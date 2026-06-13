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Lt General Dhiraj Seth appointed as next Army chief, to assume office on June 30

Lt General Seth was serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS), a position he assumed in April this year.

Updated on: Jun 13, 2026 03:32 pm IST
By Shishir Gupta
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Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth was appointed as the next Chief of the Army Staff on Saturday, the government said, adding that he will assume office on June 30.

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth has been appointed as the next Chief of the Army Staff. (ANI Photo/Naveen Sharma)(Naveen Sharma)

“I am directed to convey the approval of the President to the appointment of Lt General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM as the next Chief of the Army Staff in the substantive rank of General, with effect from 30 (th) June, 2026 vice General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, with a tenure upto 31st August, 2028,” a statement of the Ministry of Defence said.

Lt General Seth was serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS), a position he assumed in April this year. He will assume the office of the army chief as the present army chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, retires from service on June 30.

Lt General Seth is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986.

All about Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth

During the course of his service, he held several key staff and strategic appointments that significantly influenced operational planning, force management and capability development.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shishir Gupta

Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

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