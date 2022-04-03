Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / LTT-Jaynagar Express derails near Nashik, medical team rushed to spot
india news

LTT-Jaynagar Express derails near Nashik, medical team rushed to spot

According to some reports, several people were injured in the accident.
Visuals of derailed coaches ofLTT-Jaynagar Express near Nashik on Sunday. (ANI Twitter)
Updated on Apr 03, 2022 05:18 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A couple of coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Jaynagar Express derailed between Lahavit and Devlali near Nashik in Maharashtra around 3.10pm on Sunday. The Central Railway said relief and medical van rushed to the spot.

According to some reports, several people were injured.

“Visuals of derailed coaches of 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express between Lahavit and Devlali (near Nashik) on Dn line at around 15.10 hrs today Accident relief train and medical van rushed to the spot. Details awaited,” the Central railway CPRO was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

RELATED STORIES

This is a developing story.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nashik
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP