LTT-Jaynagar Express derails near Nashik, medical team rushed to spot

Visuals of derailed coaches ofLTT-Jaynagar Express near Nashik on Sunday. (ANI Twitter)
Updated on Apr 03, 2022 05:18 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A couple of coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Jaynagar Express derailed between Lahavit and Devlali near Nashik in Maharashtra around 3.10pm on Sunday. The Central Railway said relief and medical van rushed to the spot.

According to some reports, several people were injured.

“Visuals of derailed coaches of 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express between Lahavit and Devlali (near Nashik) on Dn line at around 15.10 hrs today Accident relief train and medical van rushed to the spot. Details awaited,” the Central railway CPRO was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This is a developing story.

 

Topics
nashik
Sunday, April 03, 2022
