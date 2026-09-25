Lucknow bank manager dies by suicide inside car in Jaunpur: Police

A 35-year-old regional bank manager from Lucknow died after allegedly shooting himself inside his car while travelling from Uttar Pradesh’s Badlapur to Jaunpur on Thursday, police said.
The deceased, originally from Gudamba in Lucknow, was living in Jaunpur’s Van Vihar.
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Additional superintendent of police (rural) Atish Kumar Singh said the man was travelling in his Tata Sierra when he allegedly shot himself near the highway at around 8.30pm on Thursday.
The gunshot left him critically injured, following which the vehicle came to a halt. “On receiving information, police reached the spot and broke open the car window to rescue him. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” Singh said.
A suicide note was recovered from the car, in which Srivastava reportedly said that he was taking his own life, the ASP said, adding that the note was sealed and sent for further examination by the forensic field unit.
Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the death and the contents of the note. The weapon and other material recovered from the vehicle are also being examined as part of the investigation.
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Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.
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Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.
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Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290
Rohit Kumar Singh is a senior journalist based in Lucknow and currently serves as Special Correspondent and City Chief with Hindustan Times. With over 25 years of experience in journalism, he specialises in investigative reporting, with a strong focus on crime, policing, internal security, terrorism, governance and public policy in Uttar Pradesh. He began his journalism career in 2000 and joined Hindustan Times in June 2008 after working with The Daily Pioneer and Sahara Samay. Over the years, he has produced numerous high-impact investigative and exclusive reports on organised crime, terrorism, law enforcement, politics, governance and public administration. Rohit has extensively covered major criminal investigations, terror incidents, elections, police reforms, anti-terror operations, corruption, communal violence and other sensitive security issues. His reporting is recognised for its accuracy, depth, strong sourcing and analytical approach, making him one of the most respected journalists covering the police and internal security beat in Uttar Pradesh. Throughout his career, he has consistently delivered stories that have shaped public discourse, exposed systemic lapses and promoted accountability in governance and law enforcement. He continues to focus on public- interest journalism, combining investigative reporting with in-depth analysis of issues that impact governance and public safety.
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Home/India News/Lucknow bank manager dies by suicide inside car in Jaunpur: Police
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