Lucknow bank manager dies by suicide inside car in Jaunpur: Police

A 35-year-old regional bank manager from Lucknow died after allegedly shooting himself inside his car while travelling from Uttar Pradesh’s Badlapur to Jaunpur on Thursday, police said.

The deceased, originally from Gudamba in Lucknow, was living in Jaunpur’s Van Vihar.

The deceased, originally from Gudamba in Lucknow, was living in Jaunpur’s Van Vihar.

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Additional superintendent of police (rural) Atish Kumar Singh said the man was travelling in his Tata Sierra when he allegedly shot himself near the highway at around 8.30pm on Thursday.

The gunshot left him critically injured, following which the vehicle came to a halt. “On receiving information, police reached the spot and broke open the car window to rescue him. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” Singh said.

A suicide note was recovered from the car, in which Srivastava reportedly said that he was taking his own life, the ASP said, adding that the note was sealed and sent for further examination by the forensic field unit.

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the death and the contents of the note. The weapon and other material recovered from the vehicle are also being examined as part of the investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. {{/usCountry}}

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