Lucknow CJM court quashes cases against 11 Indian, 8 Indonesia Jamaatis

Chief Judicial Magistrate Sushil Kumari on Wednesday dismissed all cases against 11 Indian and eight Indonesian members of the Tablighi Jamaat during the Covid-19 lockdown as the investigating officer’s report failed to point out any wrong doing on their part.

All of them are currently out on bail.

The CJM also released all personal bonds of Indian Jamaatis which they had furnished in court at the time of bail.

The court quashed cases against Indonesian Jamaatis as the case dairy presented in court by the investigating officer did not mention that they were taking part in any religious activity, giving religious speech or distributing religious audio.

The court pointed out that there was no mention of violation of quarantine rules by Jamaatis in the investigating officer’s report.

The case daily also did not mention that the eight Indonesian Jamatis violated visa rules by taking part in religious activities in India.

All these arrests were made in Prayagraj district in April 2020.

During the lockdown in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, a large number of cases related to Jamaatis were lodged across Uttar Pradesh.

After intervention of the Supreme Court, the Allahabad high court divided Uttar Pradesh into three zones- Lucknow, Meerut and Bareilly - for clubbing cases related to Jamaatis and their quick disposal.

In Lucknow district court, cases related to Jamaatis from Prayagraj and adjoining districts of Lucknow were transferred.