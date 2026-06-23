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Lucknow fire building had demolition notice over illegal construction in 2016, revoked within two months

A demolition order against the unauthorised construction was issued on May 10, 2016 which was revoked two months later on July 5, 2016.

Updated on: Jun 23, 2026 03:20 am IST
Edited by Karishma Ayaldasani
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The three-storey building where a tragic fire killed 15 people on Monday was issued a demolition order in 2016 over unauthorised construction, which was revoked in less than two months.

A massive fire gutted a three-floor commercial building housing an animation centre in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

In a statement released by the Uttar Pradesh government, the building was originally allotted to Vijay Kumar, son of Rameshwar Sahay, on July 11, 1980, under a hire-purchase scheme through a lottery system, news agency PTI reported.

In 2005, the property was registered in the names of Vijay Kumar and his wife Usha through a sale deed. The couple later sold the property to Virendra Pratap Shukla and Surendra Pratap Shukla on January 19, 2013. The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) completed the mutation in favour of Virendra and Surendra on August 7, 2014.

Also Read: People cling to ropes as fire rips through Lucknow building, killing 15: Video

Adityanath also announced an ex-gratia of 5 lakh each for the families of those killed and 50,000 for the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and announced an ex gratia of 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured will receive 50,000.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have started in the building’s AC duct, with smoke leading to suffocation due to the absence of a proper exit route, Uttar Pradesh Urban Development and Energy Minister A. K. Sharma said, adding that possible lapses in building standards would be probed, according to PTI.

As the fire was brought under control, stretchers were taken inside through an adjacent building. Rescue personnel also created a hole in the wall to facilitate the movement of stretchers into the affected structure.

(With inputs from PTI)

 
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