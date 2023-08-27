Free bus travel for women in 14 U.P. dists on Rakshabandhan

LUCKNOW In a special gesture to mark the festive occasion of Rakshabandhan, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced that women will be entitled to complimentary bus travel from midnight on August 30 to midnight on August 31. The directive for this initiative was issued earlier this week. The directive for this initiative was issued earlier this week. (HT Photo)

This privilege will be applicable across 14 districts in the state, facilitated through Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), as highlighted by the state’s joint secretary, Kalyan Banerjee, in his statement. Women will be able to access free travel services on city buses in various districts -- including Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Moradabad, Jhansi, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Shahjahanpur, Agra, and Mathura-Vrindavan.

Banerjee emphasised in the directive that this isn’t the first instance of the state government organising complimentary bus transportation for women on Rakshabandhan. This tradition was initiated by the administration several years ago and continues to be a thoughtful gesture.

