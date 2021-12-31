Ludhiana court blast: NIA files case against banned outfit member

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case against Jaswinder Singh Multani, a member of the banned Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and the prime suspect in the December 23 Ludhiana court blast, and others as part of a probe into a larger conspiracy for attacks in Indian cities, people familiar with the matter said.

German authorities detained Multani at Erfurt in central Germany earlier this week on India’s request. Officials cited above said Multani, 45, has been charged with criminal conspiracy, waging war against India, and under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the NIA’s First Information Report (FIR) filed on Thursday.

Alleged bomber Gagandeep Singh, a dismissed policeman, was killed while six people were injured in the December 23 blast at the districts and sessions court complex in Ludhiana. Preliminary examination has suggested that 1.5kg of explosives was assembled in a plastic container to carry out the blast. Agencies were analysing some international made from Singh’s phone in the last few months.

Also Read | Ludhiana blast accused assembled bomb in court washroom: Punjab police chief

It is suspected the blast was carried out at the behest of Multani, who allegedly arranged the logistics remotely with the help of his contacts in Pakistan.

Multani was earlier under investigation for terror-related incidents in Punjab this year apart from allegedly sending consignments of weapons, explosives, drugs, pistols, and hand grenades with the help of Pakistan-based operatives. A close associate of US-based SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, Multani is known as an expert in radicalising Sikh youth to take part in extremist activities.

The Punjab police lodged two cases against Multani in February and August. One of the cases pertains to an alleged plot to kill farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal to spread unrest.

Multani and his Pakistani associates are believed to have been allegedly planning to target Delhi and Mumbai as well.