Luthra brothers' deportation LIVE: Duo arrested by Goa police; to be presented in Delhi court shortly
Luthra brothers' deportation LIVE updates: Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra landed in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon after being deported from Thailand.
- 8 Mins agoFirst photo of Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra on arrival in Delhi
- 12 Mins agoWhat happened on December 6?
- 21 Mins agoArrested duo to be presented in Delhi court shortly
- 26 Mins agoGoa nightclub owners arrested by Goa police
- 27 Mins agoDuo land in Delhi
Luthra brothers' deportation LIVE updates: Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, the owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in north Goa's Arpora, where a massive fire killed 25 people on December 6, have been arrested by Goa police after they were brought to Delhi following their deportation from Thailand. Officials said that the Goa police made the arrest after the Luthra brothers were brought out of the Delhi airport. Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra will now be produced before a court in the national capital before being taken to Goa....Read More
The Delhi-based businessmen had fled to Thailand's Phuket just 90 minutes after the December 6 blaze at their nightclub claimed the lives of 25 people.
Indian authorities had approached Thai officials, as well as international agencies, to seek the brothers' deportation from Thailand. With the help of Interpol, the Indian government had also issued a Blue Notice.
Earlier, the Indian Embassy had issued two emergency certificates after the Luthra brothers' passports were first impounded and later cancelled by the ministry of external affairs.
Goa nightclub fire on December 6
On December 6, Saturday, around 11:45 pm, a massive fire tore through the Luthra brothers' Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in north Goa's Arpora, killing 25 people.
Authorities said that even as the fire was raging through the nightclub, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra booked tickets to Thailand at 1:17 am on Sunday and departed at 5:30 am on the same day, HT reported earlier.
Roughly 24 hours later, a lookout notice was issued against the Luthra brothers.
Luthra brothers' deportation LIVE updates: First photo of Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra on arrival in Delhi
Luthra brothers' deportation LIVE updates: The Goa police shared the first picture of Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra from the Delhi airport, where they landed on Tuesday afternoon following their deportation from Thailand.
Luthra brothers' deportation LIVE updates: What happened on December 6?
Luthra brothers' deportation LIVE updates: On December 6, Saturday, around 11:45 pm, a massive fire tore through the Luthra brothers' Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in north Goa's Arpora, killing 25 people.
Authorities said that even as the fire was raging through the nightclub, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra booked tickets to Thailand at 1:17 am on Sunday and departed at 5:30 am on the same day.
Roughly 24 hours later, a lookout notice was issued against the Luthra brothers.
Luthra brothers' deportation LIVE updates: Arrested duo to be presented in Delhi court shortly
The Luthra brothers, who were arrested by the Goa police after they were brought out of the Delhi airport on Tuesday, will be presented before a Delhi court shortly.
Luthra brothers' deportation LIVE updates: Goa nightclub owners arrested by Goa police
Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, the owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in north Goa's Arpora, where a blaze killed 25 people, have been arrested by the Goa police after they were brought out of the Delhi airport on Tuesday afternoon.
Luthra brothers' deportation LIVE updates: Duo land in Delhi
Following their deportation from Thailand on the basis of a request from New Delhi, the Luthra brothers landed in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.