Luthra brothers' deportation LIVE: Duo arrested by Goa police; to be presented in Delhi court shortly

The Delhi-based businessmen had fled to Thailand's Phuket just 90 minutes after the December 6 blaze at their nightclub claimed the lives of 25 people.

Indian authorities had approached Thai officials, as well as international agencies, to seek the brothers' deportation from Thailand. With the help of Interpol, the Indian government had also issued a Blue Notice.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy had issued two emergency certificates after the Luthra brothers' passports were first impounded and later cancelled by the ministry of external affairs.

Goa nightclub fire on December 6

On December 6, Saturday, around 11:45 pm, a massive fire tore through the Luthra brothers' Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in north Goa's Arpora, killing 25 people.

Authorities said that even as the fire was raging through the nightclub, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra booked tickets to Thailand at 1:17 am on Sunday and departed at 5:30 am on the same day, HT reported earlier.

Roughly 24 hours later, a lookout notice was issued against the Luthra brothers.