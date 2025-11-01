ISRO set to launch 'Bahubali’ LVM3-M5 rocket to space on Sunday: All you need to know

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its LVM3-M5 rocket, famously dubbed 'Bahubali', which is preparing to carry the CMS-03 communication satellite, the heaviest ever to be launched from Indian soil into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).
The Bengaluru-headquartered space agency has scheduled the liftoff at 5:26 pm on November 2.
The satellite, weighing about 4,410 kg, will be the heaviest to be launched from Indian soil and into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO), the space agency said. The satellite will travel on board a LVM3-M5 rocket, dubbed 'Bahubali' for its heavy-lift capability.
The 43.5-metre-tall Bahubali rocket has already been moved to the second launch pad at the spaceport for pre-launch preparations.
LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-3) is the new heavy-lift launch vehicle of ISRO, used for placing a 4,000 kg spacecraft in GTO in a cost-effective manner, ISRO said.
This three-stage launch vehicle, featuring two solid motor strap-ons (S200), a liquid propellant core stage (L110), and a cryogenic stage (C25), provides ISRO with full self-reliance in launching heavier communication satellites weighing up to 4,000 kg in GTO.
LVM3- is also termed by ISRO scientists as Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) MkIII. The LVM3-M5 is the fifth operational flight, ISRO said.
The rocket is capable of carrying a payload to GTO weighing 4,000 kg and for Low Earth Orbit payloads of 8,000 kg with its powerful cryogenic stage.
While ISRO previously launched its heaviest satellite, GSAT-11 (5,854 kg), from French Guiana aboard an Ariane 5 rocket in 2018, CMS-03 will be the heaviest communication satellite launched from Indian soil, underscoring India's growing capability in indigenous launch vehicle development.