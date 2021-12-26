Lyrics of Sunny Leone's Madhuban to be changed, following minister's warning

Following Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra's warning to Sunny Leone and the singers of the recently released music video Madhuban, music label Saregama said on Sunday that the company will change the lyrics. "In light of the recent feedback & respecting the sentiments of our fellow countrymen, we will be changing the lyrics and the name of the song Madhuban," it said, as reported by PTI.

"The new song will replace the old one across all platforms over the next 3 days," Saregama said.

Narottam Mishra who made designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee withdraw his mangalsutra advertisement warned Sunny Leone and the singers of the music video to apologise and withdraw the video within three days. Failing to do this would attract action, the minister said.

Soon after the warning, the company responded and said the video will be changed. Without referring to the minister's threat, the company said the decision is prompted by recent feedback.

"Some vidharmis are constantly hurting Hindu sentiments. The video 'Madhuban me Radhika nache' is one such condemnable attempt. I am warning Sunny Leone ji, Shaarib and Toshi ji to understand. If they don't remove the song after apologising in three days, then we will take action against them," Narottam Mishra said.

The song uses some words from a song from the 1960 movie Kohinoor, sung by Mohammed Rafi.

Before Narottam Mishra, Mathura-based priests said they found the video objectionable and will go to court if no action is taken against the video. Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha’s national president Mahesh Pathak said Sunny Leone through the video has maligned the prestige of Brijbhumi by presenting the song in a “derogatory manner”.