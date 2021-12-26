‘Warning Sunny Leone ji’: Madhya Pradesh minister asks to remove 'Madhuban' video in 3 days

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra, known for his conservating stance, on Sunday warned actor Sunny Leone and singers Shaarib and Toshi to apologise and withdraw their music video 'Madhuban mein Radhika, jaise jungle me nache mor' within three days. Or else, action will be taken against them, the minister said. "Some vidharmis are constantly hurting Hindu sentiments. The video 'Madhuban me Radhika nache' is one such condemnable attempt. I am warning Sunny Leone ji, Shaarib and Toshi ji to understand. If they don't remove the song after apologising in three days, then we will take action against them," Narottam Mishra said.

Premiered on YouTube on December 22, the song had over 98 lakh views on YouTube till December 26.

This is not the first objection on the way of Sunny Leone's new album. Mathura-based priests have already demanded a ban on the video as they found Sunny Leone's dance on this iconic song objectionable. “We will go to court if the government does not act against the actress and ban her video album,” said Sant Naval Giri Maharaj of Vrindaban.

Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha’s national president Mahesh Pathak said Sunny Leone through the video has maligned the prestige of Brijbhumi by presenting the song in a “derogatory manner”.

Narottam Mishra on Sunday said the song has hurt the sentiments of the people as Hindus worship Maa Radha.

Madhuban mein Radhika naache was originally sung by Mohammad Rafi for the 1960 film, Kohinoor. The Sunny Leone version is a spin of that iconic version using only the phrase Madhuban mein naache Radhika from the earlier one.

In October this year, Narottam Mishra had issued a 24-hour ultimatum to designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to withdraw his mangalsutra advertisement for its "objectionable and obscene" portrayal, following which Sabyasachi later withdrew the advertisement. A Karva Chauth advertisement featuring a same-sex couple was also withdrawn after Narottam Mishra's warning this year.