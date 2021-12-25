‘Obscene dance’: Priests call for ban on Sunny Leone's ‘Madhuban mein Radhika naache’

Priests in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura have demanded a ban on Sunny Leone’s latest video album, accusing the Bollywood actor of hurting their religious sentiments by performing an “obscene” dance on the iconic song “Madhuban mein Radhika nache”.

The music video Madhuban was released by Saregama Music on Wednesday and features Sunny Leone in the party number sung by Kanika Kapoor and Arindam Chakraborty. The song was originally sung by Mohammed Rafi for the 1960 film Kohinoor.

“We will go to court if the government does not act against the actress and ban her video album,” Sant Naval Giri Maharaj of Vrindaban has said, according to news agency PTI.

The seer said she should not be allowed to remain in India unless she withdraws the scene and tenders a public apology.

The news agency also reported that Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha’s national president Mahesh Pathak has said Sunny Leone has maligned the prestige of Brijbhumi by presenting the song in a “derogatory manner”.

Several others have also criticised the song for hurting Hindu sentiments over the “sensual" moves by the actor in the music video.