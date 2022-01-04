Home / India News / IAS M Sivasankar, named in Kerala's gold smuggling case, reinstated by Vijayan govt
IAS M Sivasankar, named in Kerala's gold smuggling case, reinstated by Vijayan govt

Sivasankar was suspended two year ago after the gold smuggling case surfaced and his links with main accused Swapna Suresh had come to the fore.
File photo of IAS officer M Sivasankar.(PTI)
Updated on Jan 04, 2022 10:15 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Reported by Ramesh Babu | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

The Kerala government on Tuesday withdrew the suspension of senior IAS officer M Sivasankar who was put in jail and later made an accused in the high-profile gold smuggling case.

The former principal secretary at the Kerala Chief Minister's Office was suspended two year ago after about 30kg gold worth 14.82 crore being smuggled through the UAE consulate in Thiruvanthapuram was seized by the costumes department and his links with main accused Swapna Suresh had come to the fore.

The case that had rocked the Pinarayi Vijayan government in its last term was probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), National Investigative Agency (NIA) and Customs department.

The ED later arrested the former top bureaucrat and he spent about three months in jail. 

Earlier, chief secretary VP Joy recommended his reinstatement. His post will be decided later.

Tuesday, January 04, 2022
