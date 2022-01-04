IAS M Sivasankar, named in Kerala's gold smuggling case, reinstated by Vijayan govt

The Kerala government on Tuesday withdrew the suspension of senior IAS officer M Sivasankar who was put in jail and later made an accused in the high-profile gold smuggling case.

The former principal secretary at the Kerala Chief Minister's Office was suspended two year ago after about 30kg gold worth ₹14.82 crore being smuggled through the UAE consulate in Thiruvanthapuram was seized by the costumes department and his links with main accused Swapna Suresh had come to the fore.

The case that had rocked the Pinarayi Vijayan government in its last term was probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), National Investigative Agency (NIA) and Customs department.

The ED later arrested the former top bureaucrat and he spent about three months in jail.

Earlier, chief secretary VP Joy recommended his reinstatement. His post will be decided later.

