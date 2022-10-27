'Ma, Dadi once told me...': Rahul Gandhi's post for Sonia; ‘How right she was’

Indira Gandhi once told Rahul Gandhi that to her Sonia Gandhi was the daughter she never had, Rahul recollected in a Twitter post on Wednesday as Sonia Gandhi exited from the role of the party's president with the charge now being passed on to the newly elected leader Mallikarjun Kharge. Expressing his pride in his mother, he wondered how right Indira Gandhi was.

Posting a photo of Sonia Gandhi along with Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul wrote, "Ma, Dadi once told me you were the daughter she never had. How right she was. I'm really proud to be your son."

Ma, Dadi once told me you were the daughter she never had.



How right she was.



I’m really proud to be your son. pic.twitter.com/RzTQsvKlKH — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 26, 2022

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra penned an emotional note on Instagram as she wrote, "...no matter what the world says or thinks, I know, you did it all for love." She posted a photo of Sonia Gandhi holding a photograph of the late Rajiv Gandhi. The photo was presented to her by the new party president, Mallikarjun Kharge, who became the first non-Gandhi president in 24 years.

Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said she felt relieved as the Congress leadership was also a huge responsibility. "I Just said I felt relieved today. I will explain why I said that. I will remember and acknowledge the love and respect that I received till my last breath. But this respect was a huge responsibility as well. I shoulder the responsibility according to my capability. Today, I will be relieved of the responsibility. So naturally, I am feeling relieved," Sonia Gandhi said.

Sonia Gandhi has been the longest-serving president of the party as she was the chief from 1998-2017 and then as interim chief from 2019-22.

