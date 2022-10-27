Home / India News / 'Ma, Dadi once told me...': Rahul Gandhi's post for Sonia; ‘How right she was’

Updated on Oct 27, 2022 06:06 AM IST

Priyanka Gandhi penned an emotional post for Sonia Gandhi and wrote, “I know, you did it all for love.”

Mallikarjun Kharge presented the framed photo of Rajiv Gandhi to Sonia Gandhi as he took charge of the party as the new elected chief. (PTI)
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Indira Gandhi once told Rahul Gandhi that to her Sonia Gandhi was the daughter she never had, Rahul recollected in a Twitter post on Wednesday as Sonia Gandhi exited from the role of the party's president with the charge now being passed on to the newly elected leader Mallikarjun Kharge. Expressing his pride in his mother, he wondered how right Indira Gandhi was.

Posting a photo of Sonia Gandhi along with Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul wrote, "Ma, Dadi once told me you were the daughter she never had. How right she was. I'm really proud to be your son."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra penned an emotional note on Instagram as she wrote, "...no matter what the world says or thinks, I know, you did it all for love." She posted a photo of Sonia Gandhi holding a photograph of the late Rajiv Gandhi. The photo was presented to her by the new party president, Mallikarjun Kharge, who became the first non-Gandhi president in 24 years.

Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said she felt relieved as the Congress leadership was also a huge responsibility. "I Just said I felt relieved today. I will explain why I said that. I will remember and acknowledge the love and respect that I received till my last breath. But this respect was a huge responsibility as well. I shoulder the responsibility according to my capability. Today, I will be relieved of the responsibility. So naturally, I am feeling relieved," Sonia Gandhi said.

Sonia Gandhi has been the longest-serving president of the party as she was the chief from 1998-2017 and then as interim chief from 2019-22.

rahul gandhi sonia gandhi priyanka gandhi vadra + 1 more
