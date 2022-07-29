'Madam, only thing threatened in Parliament is democracy': Mahua Moitra's jibe at Sitharaman

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday witnessed mayhem over Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' comment which led to a face-off between Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Union minister Smriti Irani -- taking the centre stage of the row. As finance minister and Rajya Sabha MP Nirmala Sitharaman accused Sonia Gandhi of being aggressive inside the Lok Sabha and that BJP members felt threatened when Sonia Gandhi approached them, Trinamool Lok Sabha MP, who was an eye-witness of the entire episode, said the only feeling threatened in Parliament is democracy. Also Read: Furore over Congress MP’s remark on Rashtrapati

"Pity that hon'ble FM ignored price rise and GST on first day back in Parliament and instead concentrated on orchestrated mayhem. Madam -- the only one feeling threatened in Parliament nowadays is democracy," Mahua Moitra tweeted on Thursday.

'Sonia Gandhi said don't talk to me'

The BJP MPs alleged when Sonia Gandhi approached the protesting MPs inside the Lok Sabha after Smriti Irani raised the issue of the 'rashtrapatni' comment, Irani intervened and asked whether Sonia Gandhi needs any help. It was then that Sonia Gandhi told her, "You don't talk to me'. Narrating the episode, Sitharaman accused Sonia Gandhi of displaying aggression, putting down a member of Parliament inside the Lok Sabha.

'Smriti Irani said you don't know me, who I am'

The Congress issued an official statement in which it said Smriti Irani spoke abusive words in a very derogatory tone. "When Soniaji politely told her, 'I am not talking to you, I am talking to another MP', Smriti Irani shouted, 'You don't know me, who I am'. MPs of many other parties and Congress MPs are witnesses to this incident," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's statement in Hindi read.

'How can a 75-year-old lady with a mask threaten?'

Mahua Moitra said she witnessed the incident and BJP's lies are shameful. “Was in Lok Sabha when 75 year old lady senior leader encircled & heckled pack-wolf style when all she did was walk over & speak (masked) to another senior lady panel chairperson. Disgusted to read BJP lies & false version in press,” she tweeted. Mahua Moitra said she saw something like that.

'Unfortunate scenes'

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule, who was there in the Lok Sabha, said the sloganeering against Sonia Gandhi started after the Lok Sabha was adjourned. "Unfortunate scenes were witnessed in lok sabha today. Was shocked to hear unnecessary sloganeering against Mrs Gandhi after house was adjourned. We all should take responsibility of the house and maintain its dignity and decorum," Sule tweeted.

