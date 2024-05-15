Madhavi Raje, mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, passes away

Madhavi Raje Scindia, the mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Wednesday morning. She was unwell for the past three months. (File photo)

A philanthropist, she was involved in charity work in the fields of education and medical care.