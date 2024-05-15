 Madhavi Raje, mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, passes away | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Madhavi Raje, mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, passes away

ByHT Correspondent
May 15, 2024 11:52 AM IST

Madhavi Raje Scindia was unwell for the past three months and was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi

Madhavi Raje Scindia, the mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Wednesday morning.

She was unwell for the past three months.

A philanthropist, she was involved in charity work in the fields of education and medical care.

