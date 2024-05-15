Madhavi Raje, mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, passes away
May 15, 2024 11:52 AM IST
Madhavi Raje Scindia was unwell for the past three months and was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi
Madhavi Raje Scindia, the mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Wednesday morning.
She was unwell for the past three months.
Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!
A philanthropist, she was involved in charity work in the fields of education and medical care.
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Share this article