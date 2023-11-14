‘Muh bohot chalta hai’: Kamal Nath's barb at Shivraj Chouhan; CM rebuts

Political tension in Madhya Pradesh is at its peak in the run up to the assembly election as the incumbent and former chief ministers of the state find themselves at loggerheads in a number of issues. At an election rally in Dimani, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath alleged chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of not being able to hear the voice of farmers, to which, Chouhan rebutted by launching attack at the Congress over the amount of work done for farmers.

Congress leader Kamal Nath (L). Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (R)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“They (Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government) cannot hear the voice of our farmers. They only know how to talk. However, they won't be able to befool the people of the state by talking,” the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president said. He also took a dig at the BJP and said the party is reluctant in placing Chouhan as its CM face because they are aware that it is going to be a losing battle for them in the upcoming election.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the chief minister at a different election rally in Mandsaur asked the farmers if the Congress ever worked for them like the way the BJP did in its tenure. Taking a swipe at Kamal Nath and other Congress leaders, Chouhan brought up the water sharing dispute of the Chambal river.

"Kamal Nath, Digvijay Singh and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should reveal why the water from Gandhisagar Dam failed to reach the farms of Mandsaur. It is my 'sanklap' that no farm would be left without water in Mandsaur," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chouhan's attack at Kamal Nath follows his earlier remark where he called the senior Congress leader an ‘outsider’ for the state while cautioning people not to make ‘mistakes’ and be wary of the opposition's ‘false promises’ which could create confusion.