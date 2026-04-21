Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA threatens to fill police officer’s house with cow dung

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Pritam Lodhi has threatened to fill Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ayush Jhakar’s house with cow dung, continuing his tirade over action against his son, Dinesh, for allegedly hitting five people with his sport utility vehicle in Madhya Pradesh’s Karera. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Pritam Lodhi.

A video of Lodhi’s fresh remarks went viral on social media on Tuesday. The IPS Association condemned the remarks, and the opposition Congress demanded action against him.

On Thursday, a video purportedly showed Dinesh blaming the five accident victims, claiming they did not react to his honks and hooters. Lodhi lashed out at Jhakar two days later after he summoned Dinesh and warned him not to appear in Karera again. “Does Karera belong to your [Jhakar] father?” My son will go there [Karera] and contest the elections. If your father has the guts, try to stop him. You should know our background,” said Lodhi, who initially appeared to prioritise public sentiment by urging action against his son.

In a subsequent video, Lodhi challenged Jhakar and other police officer and asked them who was directing their orders from Delhi. “My hand used to be 2.5 kg, but now it has become 250 kg. If they do not clarify within 15 days, who is directing them from Delhi—is it PM [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi, [Union home minister] Amit Shah, or others— I will take 10,000 people to the SDPO [Sub-divisional Police Officer Jhakar]’s house and fill it with cow dung.”

Lodhi argued it was a minor accident, and the police exaggerated it. He accused police of adopting a heavy-handed approach.

IPS Association president Chanchal Shekhar condemned Lodhi’s remarks, noting that his viral video contained derogatory, uncivil, and caste-based comments against Jhakar. “Lodhi’s behaviour is extremely condemnable and against the dignity of public service, and such conduct undermines the morale of officers and violates democratic values,” he said.

Shekhar said the association expects public representatives to use restrained and dignified language. “Caste-based or any kind of disrespectful remarks against an officer are unacceptable and not in line with democratic values.” He demanded appropriate action.

State Congress chief Jitu Patwari attacked the BJP, saying a lawmaker’s son was trampling upon the public that has revered the ruling party for the past 20 years. He noted Lodhi was challenging police officers. Patwari added that the BJP’s true tactics, character, and face stand exposed before the public. He demanded action against Lodhi for threatening Jhakar.

BJP spokesperson Hitesh Bajpai said, “We believe in the rule of law. At the same time, we expect both officers and public representatives to uphold morale while speaking and acting publicly.”