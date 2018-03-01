 Madhya Pradesh bypoll is defeat of BJP’s arrogance, misrule: Rahul Gandhi | india news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 01, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Madhya Pradesh bypoll is defeat of BJP’s arrogance, misrule: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress retained two assembly seats in Mungaoli and Kolaras in Madhya Pradesh by-polls

india Updated: Mar 01, 2018 17:28 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Congress workers celebrate the victory in Kolaras and Mungaoli state assembly by-elections at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal on Wednesday.
Congress workers celebrate the victory in Kolaras and Mungaoli state assembly by-elections at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday the party’s victory in the by-polls for the Mungaoli and Kolaras Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh is a “defeat of arrogance and misrule” and that “a change is in the offing”.

“I congratulate the aware people of Madhya Pradesh, the voters and the Congress workers for our emphatic victory in Mungaoli and Kolaras,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

“This is the defeat of arrogance and misrule and a victory for hope. The results earlier in Rajasthan, and now in Madhya Pradesh, have proved that a change is in the offing,” he added.

In a jolt to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections this year, the opposition Congress on Wednesday won the by-polls for the Mungaoli and Kolaras seats.

more from india
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you