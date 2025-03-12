Madhya Pradesh cops shave heads, parade men for ‘creating ruckus’ after India's Champions Trophy win

A group of youngsters in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district were allegedly paraded by the police after their heads were shaved for exuberant celebrations following the Indian cricket team's Champions Trophy victory on Sunday night Police escorting shaved-headed youths in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district.(Screengrab)

Two men have been booked under the National Security Act (NSA) after the incident escalated into violence, and they allegedly attacked the police, NDTV reported.

Videos of the incident, showing the shaved-headed youths being escorted by police on Monday, went viral. The uproar prompted BJP MLA Gayatri Raje Puar to meet Dewas superintendent of police Punit Gehlot, on Tuesday.

Puar said she raised the issue in the House and spoke to the SP, saying that the booked youths had no criminal background. Calling the action excessive, she demanded their immediate release and expected it to happen soon.

“I have raised the issue in the House and also talked to the SP about the matter as everyone was celebrating the victory. The youths who have been booked do not have any criminal background. So, whatever happened with them, I think that it has been overreacting on them. I have demanded their immediate release, and I think they will be released soon,” ANI quoted Gayatri Raje Puar as saying.

She said that an inquiry by the additional SP would identify the officials involved, and the Dewas SP assured action against those found guilty.

“An inquiry has been ordered into the matter to look after who were the officials that took the action and beat up the youths, shopkeepers and the public. The additional SP will investigate this. The Dewas SP has assured me that whoever is found guilty in the probe report, action will be taken against them,” the MLA added.

A clash broke out near Sayaji Gate when police, led by the station in-charge Ajay Singh Gurjar, tried to stop some youths from bursting crackers dangerously.

Footage captured youths misbehaving with the officers, forcing them to retreat. Some were seen chasing a police vehicle and pelting stones at it.

Following the incident, police charged 10 youths based on video evidence. The next evening, videos surfaced showing some of them being marched from the police station to Sayaji Gate with forcibly shaved heads, NDTV report dded.