Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh: Covid-19 patient allegedly commits suicide at Covid Care Centre

Madhya Pradesh: Covid-19 patient allegedly commits suicide at Covid Care Centre

india Updated: Jul 29, 2020 17:08 IST
Anupam Pateriya
Anupam Pateriya
Hindustantimes
         

Sagar: A coronavirus disease (Covid-1) patient (35) allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday night at a Covid Care Centre at Mahoba Road in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, which is located 344 kilometres north-east of Bhopal, police said.

The Covid-19 patient was found dead on the balcony of the Covid Care Centre, the police added.

The deceased was a resident of Chhatarpur district and had tested Covid-19 positive two days ago.

“I spoke to him on Tuesday evening, when he complained to me of a loss of appetite. We are clueless what made him take this drastic step,” the deceased’s uncle said.

The police have started a probe into his death.

“We got the information about a Covid-19 patient’s death by suicide. An investigation has started. We are looking into whether there was any foul play in his death,” said Umesh Shukla, city superintendent of police (CSP), Chhatarpur.

