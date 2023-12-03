MP results 2023 LIVE: Ater, Bhind, Lahar, Mehgaon, Gohad (SC), Sewda, Bhander (SC), Datia

Madhya Pradesh saw its highest voter turnout with 76.22% of the electorate turning out to vote on Friday, 17 November 2023. The Bhind Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Ater, Bhind, Lahar, Mehgaon, Gohad (SC), Sewda, Bhander (SC), Datia assembly constituencies.

Voters queue up to cast their votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.(ANI)

Counting is underway for Bhind area constituencies:

Constituency Leading Candidate Party Ater Counting to begin Bhind Counting to begin Lahar Counting to begin Mehgaon Counting to begin Gohad (SC) Counting to begin Sewda Counting to begin Bhander (SC) Counting to begin Datia Counting to begin

In 2018, Kamal Nath from the Congress became the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, but his government faced challenges within the next year and a half. Shivraj, who had ruled the state for 13 years before, returned to power. Unlike Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Madhya Pradesh doesn't have regional parties; instead, Congress and BJP are the main competitors for political control.

To predict the outcome of the election, survey companies ran exit polls for their affiliated news networks. The BJP is predicted to win more over 150 seats, according to the third exit poll.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a statement said, ” Because of the hard work of our workers and people’s love and blessings, also because of schemes of Central govt, like Garib Kalyan Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Awaz Yojana and MP govt’s schemes like Ladli Behna Yojana, Ladli Laxmi Yojana, BJP has made a special place in the hearts of women…BJP will comeback with huge majority again”

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Bhind area constituencies

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Ater Arvind Singh Bhadoria BJP Bhind Sanjeev Singh (SANJU) BSP Lahar Dr. Govind Singh INC Mehgaon O.P.S. Bhadoria INC Gohad (SC) Ranvir Jatav INC Sewda Ghanshyam Singh INC Bhander (SC) Raksha Santram Saroniya INC Datia Dr.Narottam Mishra BJP

