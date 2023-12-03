MP 2023 Live: Chitrakoot, Raigaon (SC), Satna, Nagod, Maihar, Amarpatan, Rampur-Baghelan assembly updates

Voting in Madhya Pradesh for the 230-member legislative assembly was held in a single phase on November 17. In the MP Election 2023, the state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22 per cent. Results will be announced on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Live updates on Satna constituency counting(ANI)

The Satna Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh has six assembly constituencies – Chitrakoot, Raigaon (SC), Satna, Nagod, Maihar, Amarpatan, Rampur-Baghelan.

The counting of votes is underway. Here's the constituency-wise list:

The tenure of the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly is scheduled to end on January 6 2024. These are the sitting Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the Satna area:

Constituency 2018 sitting MLA Party Chitrakoot Neelanshu Chaturvedi INC Raigaon Jugul Kishor Bagri BJP Satna Dabbu Siddharth Sukhlal Kushwaha INC Nagod Nagendra Singh BJP Maihar Narayan Tripathi BJP Amarpatan Ramkhelawan Patel BJP Rampur-Baghelan Vikram Singh (VIKKI) BJP

Check vote counting updates for Chitrakoot, Raigaon (SC), Satna, Nagod, Maihar, Amarpatan, Rampur-Baghelan constituencies below: