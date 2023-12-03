Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / MP 2023 Live: Chitrakoot, Raigaon (SC), Satna, Nagod, Maihar, Amarpatan, Rampur-Baghelan assembly updates
Live

MP 2023 Live: Chitrakoot, Raigaon (SC), Satna, Nagod, Maihar, Amarpatan, Rampur-Baghelan assembly updates

ByBishal Kalita
Dec 03, 2023 08:15 AM IST

  • MP Results 2023 Live: Latest vote counting updates for Chitrakoot, Raigaon (SC), Satna, Nagod, Maihar, Amarpatan, Rampur-Baghelan constituencies.

Voting in Madhya Pradesh for the 230-member legislative assembly was held in a single phase on November 17. In the MP Election 2023, the state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22 per cent. Results will be announced on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Live updates on Satna constituency counting(ANI)

The Satna Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh has six assembly constituencies – Chitrakoot, Raigaon (SC), Satna, Nagod, Maihar, Amarpatan, Rampur-Baghelan.

The counting of votes is underway. Here's the constituency-wise list:

ConstituencyLeading candidateParty
Chitrakoot
Raigaon (SC)
SatnaSiddharth KushwahINC
Nagod
Maihar
Amarpatan
Rampur-Baghelan

The tenure of the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly is scheduled to end on January 6 2024. These are the sitting Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the Satna area:

Constituency2018 sitting MLAParty
ChitrakootNeelanshu ChaturvediINC
RaigaonJugul Kishor BagriBJP
SatnaDabbu Siddharth Sukhlal KushwahaINC
NagodNagendra SinghBJP
MaiharNarayan TripathiBJP
AmarpatanRamkhelawan PatelBJP
Rampur-BaghelanVikram Singh (VIKKI)BJP

Check vote counting updates for Chitrakoot, Raigaon (SC), Satna, Nagod, Maihar, Amarpatan, Rampur-Baghelan constituencies below:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:15 AM

    MP Election results 2023: Congress candidate leading in Satna

    In early trends, Congresss's Siddharth Kushwah of the Indian National Congress is leading in the Satna seat.

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:02 AM

    MP election result 2023: Counting underway

    Counting of seats has started in Madhya Pradesh. Follow all the latest updates from Satna area here.

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:38 AM

    Counting begins at 8 am

    Counting of Satna area seats will begin at 8 am.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh election assembly elections
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.