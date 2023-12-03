MP election results: ‘Digvijay Singh & Kamal Nath are history’, says Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said India believes in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee, this after the counting trends showed the Bharatiya Janata Party heading towards a sweep in Madhya Pradesh.



“The entire country believes in PM Modi's guarantee and wants to join and support PM Modi's resolve to make the country developed and today's results clearly show this. Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath are now history, you should forget them and move forward on the path of development,” the minister told ANI.



According to the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) trends, the BJP is set to sweep Madhya Pradesh once again, consolidating its hold in the Hindi belt in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections next year.



As per trends, the BJP is leading on 162 seats, way ahead of the Congress that was leading on 65 seats.



“PM Modi held public rallies here and appealed to the people and that touched people's hearts. These trends are a result of that. The double-engine government properly implemented the schemes of the central government and the schemes that were formed here also touched people's hearts. Madhya Pradesh became a family...I had said earlier too that the BJP would get a comfortable and grand majority as people's love for us was visible everywhere,” chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

