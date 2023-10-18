On Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh's banter, Shivraj Singh Chouhan's 'Congress is strange' taunt

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday taunted Congress veteran Kamal Nath over the latter's remark that he had given the “power of attorney” to fellow party leader Digvijaya Singh to face abuses for him, saying why he gets involved in acts that attract abuses.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan(PTI file photo)

"The Work is divided in the Congress party. The power of attorney to face abuse has also been given. Kamal Nath himself has revealed that he has given the power of attorney to Digvijay Singh to face abuses, which is still valid. Now I want to ask Kamal Nath, why do you do such work that you have to face abuses? If you have to face abuse, then you don't face it yourself and give the power of attorney to someone else," he said in a public meeting, reported ANI.

Referring to Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh that collapsed after 15 months, the BJP leader said the former CM had given the "power of attorney" to Singh to run the dispensation.

"During Digvijaya Singh's rule before 2003, there was bantadhar (misgovernance) and later also the same thing happened (during 15-month rule)," he said.

"Congress and its leaders are strange. They also give power of attorney to face abuses," he added.

The BJP has alleged that the Madhya Pradesh Congress is fraught with rifts. The origin of this assessment is a viral video in which Nath can be seen telling angry supporters of a ticket aspirant to tear Digvijaya Singh's clothes.

Both Nath and Singh later shared the stage while releasing the party's manifesto and engaged in banter.

Singh, in lighter vein, said the party's ticket documents are signed by the state Congress chief (Kamal Nath). "Then whose clothes should be torn?" he asked as party leaders laughed.

Later, Nath said his relationship with Singh was not political.

"It is a relationship of jokes and laughs, of love. Long back, I had given him a power of attorney that he would face verbal abuses for me. That power of attorney is still valid," he added.

Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 17. The results will be announced on December 3.

With inputs from PTI, ANI