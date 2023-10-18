Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / On Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh's banter, Shivraj Singh Chouhan's 'Congress is strange' taunt

On Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh's banter, Shivraj Singh Chouhan's 'Congress is strange' taunt

ByVaibhav Tiwari
Oct 18, 2023 08:49 PM IST

The BJP leader said the former CM had given the "power of attorney" to Singh to run the dispensation.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday taunted Congress veteran Kamal Nath over the latter's remark that he had given the “power of attorney” to fellow party leader Digvijaya Singh to face abuses for him, saying why he gets involved in acts that attract abuses.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan(PTI file photo)

"The Work is divided in the Congress party. The power of attorney to face abuse has also been given. Kamal Nath himself has revealed that he has given the power of attorney to Digvijay Singh to face abuses, which is still valid. Now I want to ask Kamal Nath, why do you do such work that you have to face abuses? If you have to face abuse, then you don't face it yourself and give the power of attorney to someone else," he said in a public meeting, reported ANI.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Referring to Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh that collapsed after 15 months, the BJP leader said the former CM had given the "power of attorney" to Singh to run the dispensation.

"During Digvijaya Singh's rule before 2003, there was bantadhar (misgovernance) and later also the same thing happened (during 15-month rule)," he said.

"Congress and its leaders are strange. They also give power of attorney to face abuses," he added.

The BJP has alleged that the Madhya Pradesh Congress is fraught with rifts. The origin of this assessment is a viral video in which Nath can be seen telling angry supporters of a ticket aspirant to tear Digvijaya Singh's clothes.

Both Nath and Singh later shared the stage while releasing the party's manifesto and engaged in banter.

Singh, in lighter vein, said the party's ticket documents are signed by the state Congress chief (Kamal Nath). "Then whose clothes should be torn?" he asked as party leaders laughed.

Later, Nath said his relationship with Singh was not political.

"It is a relationship of jokes and laughs, of love. Long back, I had given him a power of attorney that he would face verbal abuses for me. That power of attorney is still valid," he added.

Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 17. The results will be announced on December 3.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shivraj singh chouhan kamal nath digvijaya singh madhya pradesh election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP