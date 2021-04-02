Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh: Farmer kills self after fire ruins standing wheat crop
Madhya Pradesh: Farmer kills self after fire ruins standing wheat crop

He reportedly drank the pesticide on Wednesday night and died while going through treatment at a hospital.
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 10:22 AM IST
A farmer, troubled by the burning of a standing crop of wheat, has committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh by drinking pesticide.

The deceased farmer has been identified as Bedilal Ahirwar (55), a resident of Damoh's Chilaud village.

"Ahirwar was troubled after having an acre of his standing wheat crop burnt in a fire caused by a short circuit in a high-tension line passing over the field," said Pappu Ahirwar, one of his family members.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA from Pathariya, Rambai Singh visited the village. Reaching out to the aggrieved farmers, she said, "I have spoken to the Union Agriculture Minister and the district collector about the issue. Aggrieved farmers will be compensated soon."

In the last four days, there have been several reports of fires in wheat crops in more than a dozen villages across the district.

