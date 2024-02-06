Madhya Pradesh Fire Live Updates: Death toll rises to 11 in Harda fireworks factory blasts, 60 injured

Madhya Pradesh Fire Live Updates: More than 10 people lost their lives and around 50 sustained injuries following an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in the Bairagarh locality of Harda district, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday morning. Madhya Pradesh Fire Live Updates: Blast at a firecracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

The blast also destroyed sixty nearby houses, while more than three dozen commuters were affected by the explosion. Over 100 houses have been evacuated by the authorities due to continuous explosions at the factory. Additionally, a significant number of two-wheelers were engulfed in flames due to the explosion.

Madhya Pradesh's Harda fire incident: What we know so far?

• MP Fire Death toll: 11 people killed, 60 injured in an explosion and subsequent fire at a firecrackers factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh.

• Nature of explosion: Multiple blasts occurred, and videos on social media captured the fire with intermittent explosions.

• CM's order: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav spoke to authorities and directed key officials, including minister Uday Pratap Singh, additional chief secretary Ajit Kesari, and director general home guard Arvind Kumar, to rush to Harda by helicopter.

• Rescue on: Firefighters and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team are present at the site.