Madhya Pradesh Fire Live Updates: Death toll rises to 11 in Harda fireworks factory blasts, 60 injured
Madhya Pradesh Fire Live Updates: The blast resulted in the destruction of 60 nearby houses, while more than three dozen commuters were affected.
Madhya Pradesh Fire Live Updates: More than 10 people lost their lives and around 50 sustained injuries following an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in the Bairagarh locality of Harda district, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday morning.
The blast also destroyed sixty nearby houses, while more than three dozen commuters were affected by the explosion. Over 100 houses have been evacuated by the authorities due to continuous explosions at the factory. Additionally, a significant number of two-wheelers were engulfed in flames due to the explosion.
Madhya Pradesh's Harda fire incident: What we know so far?
• MP Fire Death toll: 11 people killed, 60 injured in an explosion and subsequent fire at a firecrackers factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh.
• Nature of explosion: Multiple blasts occurred, and videos on social media captured the fire with intermittent explosions.
• CM's order: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav spoke to authorities and directed key officials, including minister Uday Pratap Singh, additional chief secretary Ajit Kesari, and director general home guard Arvind Kumar, to rush to Harda by helicopter.
• Rescue on: Firefighters and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team are present at the site.
Follow all the updates here:
- Feb 06, 2024 03:15 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Fire LIVE Updates: State minister says SDRF team called for rescue operation
MP Harda Fire LIVE Updates: Madhya Pradesh minister Uday Pratap Singh, who has reached the spot, says “We had a conversation with the Collector. The injured have been shifted to Hoshangabad and Bhopal.”
He added, "A team of SDRF is working here under the guidance of SDRF ADG who is present on the spot. Around 60 people have been injured in the incident...."
ANIFeb 06, 2024 03:15 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Fire LIVE Updates: Death toll rises to 11 in Harda cracker factory fire
MP Harda Fire LIVE Updates: Death toll in Madhya Pradesh cracker factory blasts climbs to 11; 60 injuredFeb 06, 2024 03:15 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Fire LIVE Updates: What CM Mohan Yadav said?
MP Harda Fire LIVE Updates: ”Very sad news was received about fire in a firecracker factory in Harda. State minister Uday Pratap and senior officials are reaching the incident site.
Medical colleges in Bhopal and Indore and burn units in AIIMS Bhopal have been asked to make the necessary preparations. Besides, fire brigades are also being sent from Indore and Bhopal," CM Mohan Yadav wrote on X.Feb 06, 2024 03:14 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Fire LIVE Updates: Seriously injured being transferred to Bhopal, Indore
MP Harda Fire LIVE Updates: “The injured are getting treatment in the District Hospital and seriously injured patients are being shifted to Bhopal and Indore,” Harda Collector Rishi Garg.Share this articleTopics
-