 Madhya Pradesh HC orders govt to form committee to implement Biodiversity Act | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Madhya Pradesh HC orders govt to form committee to implement Biodiversity Act

ByMonika Pandey
May 16, 2024 09:54 PM IST

The high court started hearing the case as a public interest litigation after taking suo motu cognisance of a report published by HT last year

JABALPUR: The Madhya Pradesh high court on Thursday ordered the state government to set up a committee to implement the Biodiversity Act, a person familiar with the matter said.

The ban on translocation of Baobab trees has been imposed by placing them under the Biodiversity Act, which means that permission to use them commercially will have to be taken from the state biodiversity board.
The ban on translocation of Baobab trees has been imposed by placing them under the Biodiversity Act, which means that permission to use them commercially will have to be taken from the state biodiversity board.

A bench of chief justice Ravi Malimath and justice Vishal Mishra set a June 30 deadline for the state government to constitute the committee after being told that the government had not taken steps to implement the law despite the high court’s nudge.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“During the hearing, the state government told the high court that letters have been issued to all the district collectors about implementation of the Act…. Now the court asked to form a committee,” said lawyer Anshuman Singh, who was previously appointed amicus curiae, a friend of the court, in the case.

The bench will next take up the case in the first week of July.

The high court started hearing the case as a public interest litigation after taking suo motu cognisance of a report published by HT on May 12, 2023, on protests by tribals against the translocation of Baobab trees by a Hyderabad businessman.

The HT report highlighted the heritage and historical value of the trees, native to Africa, but likely brought to this corner of Madhya Pradesh by African soldiers hired by the local Islamic kingdoms between the 10th and 17th century.

The state government subsequently stripped the forest department of power to permit translocation of Dhar’s famed Baobab trees, and decided that this can be done only by the State Biodiversity Board.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Madhya Pradesh HC orders govt to form committee to implement Biodiversity Act

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On