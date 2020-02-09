e-paper
Madhya Pradesh man found dead with his head crushed, police arrest 6

The body of Roop Singh (45) was recovered on February 6 from Manjri River near Piplod village

india Updated: Feb 09, 2020 22:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Khandwa
The murdered man used to come home inebriated and create ruckus which led to discord between the victim and the accused. (HT Archive)
         

Four days after the body of a man was found with the head crushed, police in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh have arrested his wife, mother, elder brother and three others, including two contract killers, a senior official said on Sunday.

The body of Roop Singh (45) was recovered on February 6 from Manjri River near Piplod village, and a probe had zeroed in on his wife Shobha Bai, mother Parvati Bai and elder brother Santosh Rajput, Superintendent of Police Shivdayal Singh said.

“The three confessed to the crime and were arrested. A quack Mukesh and two contract killers Lal Bahadur and Bablu were arrested on the basis of information provided by them,” he added.

“Shobha was having an illicit relationship with Santosh. Moreover, Roop Singh would routinely create ruckus in the house after consuming liquor. They were also embroiled in a land dispute. They first hired quack Mukesh to administer an injection to kill Roop Singh and promised him Rs 10 lakh. They then paid Lal Bahadur and Bablu who gave him liquor and smashed his head with a stone,” he said.

