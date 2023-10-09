News / India News / Madhya Pradesh polls: BJP's fourth list of candidates out, CM Shivraj to contest from Budhni | See full list

Madhya Pradesh polls: BJP's fourth list of candidates out, CM Shivraj to contest from Budhni

ByHT News Desk
Oct 09, 2023 04:43 PM IST

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will be contesting from the Budhni constituency for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released a list of 57 candidates for the upcoming assembly election in Madhya Pradesh scheduled for . Notably, the current chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, will be contesting from the Budhni constituency of the state.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan(PTI)
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan(PTI)

Furthermore, state home minister Narottam Mishra will be the candidate from Datia, Gopal Bhargava from Rehli, Vishwas Sarang from Narela, and Tulsiram Silavat from Sanwer.

Full list here

S.NoCandidateConstituency
1.Shivraj Singh ChouhanBudhni
2.Narottam MishraDatia
3. Gopal BhargavaRehil
4.Vishwas SarangNarela
5. Tulsiram SilvatSanwer
6.Arvind Singh BhadauriaAter
7.Bharat Singh KushwahGwalior Rural
8.Pradhuman Singh TomarGwalior
9.Bhupendra Singh Khurai
10.Govind Singh RajputSurkhi
11.Pradeep LariaNaryoli (SC)
12.Shailendra JainSagar
13.Rahul Singh LodhiKharagpur
14.Kunwar Pradhuman Singh LodhiMalhara
15.Brijendra Pratap SinghPanna
16.Vikram SinghRampur Baghelan
17.Divyaraj SinghSirmour
18.Pradeep PatelMauganj
19.Girish GautamDeotalab
20.Rajendra ShuklaRewa
21. Shardendu TiwariChurhat
22.Manisha SinghJaisingnagar (ST)
23.Jaisingh MaraviJaitpur (ST)
24.Bisahulal SinghAnuppur (ST)
25.Kumari Meena Singh MandveManpur
26.Sanjay Satyendra PathakVijayraghavgarh
27. Sandeep Shriprasad JaiswalMurwara
28.Ajay VishnoiPatan
29.Ashok RohaniJabalpur Cantonment
30.Sushil Kumar TiwariPanagar
31.Ramkishore KanvareParaswada
32.Dinesh Munmun RaiSeoni
33.Yogesh PandagreAmla (SC)
34.Kamal PatelHarda
35.Vijaypal SinghSohagpur
36.Prabhuram ChaudharySanchi (SC)
37.Rampal SinghSilwani
38.Umakant SharmaSironj
39.Vishnu Khatri Berasia (SC)
40.Vishwas SarangNarela

(This is a developing story. Please refresh page for updates)

