Madhya Pradesh polls: BJP's fourth list of candidates out, CM Shivraj to contest from Budhni | See full list
Oct 09, 2023 04:43 PM IST
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will be contesting from the Budhni constituency for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released a list of 57 candidates for the upcoming assembly election in Madhya Pradesh scheduled for . Notably, the current chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, will be contesting from the Budhni constituency of the state.
Furthermore, state home minister Narottam Mishra will be the candidate from Datia, Gopal Bhargava from Rehli, Vishwas Sarang from Narela, and Tulsiram Silavat from Sanwer.
Full list here
|S.No
|Candidate
|Constituency
|1.
|Shivraj Singh Chouhan
|Budhni
|2.
|Narottam Mishra
|Datia
|3.
|Gopal Bhargava
|Rehil
|4.
|Vishwas Sarang
|Narela
|5.
|Tulsiram Silvat
|Sanwer
|6.
|Arvind Singh Bhadauria
|Ater
|7.
|Bharat Singh Kushwah
|Gwalior Rural
|8.
|Pradhuman Singh Tomar
|Gwalior
|9.
|Bhupendra Singh
|Khurai
|10.
|Govind Singh Rajput
|Surkhi
|11.
|Pradeep Laria
|Naryoli (SC)
|12.
|Shailendra Jain
|Sagar
|13.
|Rahul Singh Lodhi
|Kharagpur
|14.
|Kunwar Pradhuman Singh Lodhi
|Malhara
|15.
|Brijendra Pratap Singh
|Panna
|16.
|Vikram Singh
|Rampur Baghelan
|17.
|Divyaraj Singh
|Sirmour
|18.
|Pradeep Patel
|Mauganj
|19.
|Girish Gautam
|Deotalab
|20.
|Rajendra Shukla
|Rewa
|21.
|Shardendu Tiwari
|Churhat
|22.
|Manisha Singh
|Jaisingnagar (ST)
|23.
|Jaisingh Maravi
|Jaitpur (ST)
|24.
|Bisahulal Singh
|Anuppur (ST)
|25.
|Kumari Meena Singh Mandve
|Manpur
|26.
|Sanjay Satyendra Pathak
|Vijayraghavgarh
|27.
|Sandeep Shriprasad Jaiswal
|Murwara
|28.
|Ajay Vishnoi
|Patan
|29.
|Ashok Rohani
|Jabalpur Cantonment
|30.
|Sushil Kumar Tiwari
|Panagar
|31.
|Ramkishore Kanvare
|Paraswada
|32.
|Dinesh Munmun Rai
|Seoni
|33.
|Yogesh Pandagre
|Amla (SC)
|34.
|Kamal Patel
|Harda
|35.
|Vijaypal Singh
|Sohagpur
|36.
|Prabhuram Chaudhary
|Sanchi (SC)
|37.
|Rampal Singh
|Silwani
|38.
|Umakant Sharma
|Sironj
|39.
|Vishnu Khatri
|Berasia (SC)
|40.
|Vishwas Sarang
|Narela
