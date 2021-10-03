Madhya Pradesh records surge in dengue, viral fever cases among kids

Madhya Pradesh is seeing an increasing number of children suffering from dengue, pneumonia and viral fever being hospitalised, leading to a shortage in beds in paediatric wards in some places. This is despite an increase of children’s beds to 1,050 from 526 in the past one month in government health care facilities.

While three children died of viral fever in Gwalior in the past month, no other deaths have been recorded by the state’s health department, officials said.

The rash of infections has led to overcrowding. At the Subhash Chandra Bose Government Medical Hospital, Jabalpur, 70 children have been admitted, although there are 40 beds in the paediatric ward. While seven of them are suffering from dengue, the rest have symptoms of pneumonia and viral fever.

“In September, the number of children infected of viral fever and pneumonia have increased footfalls,” said Dr R Tiwari, hospital superintendent. “The paediatric intensive care unit is running out of room, but we are admitting all serious patients. That’s why the occupancy rate is more than 150%. We will soon be making arrangements for extra beds.”

At the Kamla Raje Government Hospital in Gwalior, 133 children have been admitted though there are only 56 paediatric intensive care beds. One reason for the overcrowding is that there is influx of patients from the neighbouring districts of Shivpuri and Datia as well.

Parents of those afflicted are complaining that their children are compelled to share beds. “My four-year-old daughter was suffering from high fever for the past five days. She was referred to Gwalior. For the past four days, my daughter is sharing a bed with two others,” said Dhankunwar Adiwasi of Jigani village in Shivpuri. “I am asking doctors about her but they are giving medicine without informing about the disease.”

“Most of them have similar symptoms of high fever, stomach ache and flu,” chief medical and health officer Dr Manish Sharma said. “Soon a 100-bed hospital will be ready for children.”

At the Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitshalaya in Indore, 80 of 100 paediatric beds are occupied. The situation is grim in intensive care, where 55 children are sharing 40 beds. Some parents are unwilling to risk the sharing of beds.

“My six-month-old son has rashes and is suffering from high fever,” said Yogita Sharma, a resident of Bicholia Hapsi area. “As the paediatric intensive care unit is full, I have decided to give him medicines at home because I can’t take risks of him sharing beds.”

The health care situation in Bhind, Morena and Rajgarh is worse. In the intensive care ward of the Morena district hospital, 40 children are sharing 13 beds, while there are 110 children on 30 beds in the paediatric ward. Hospital authorities have now stopped admitting children, parents said.

“My three-year-old kid is suffering from high fever and flu, but the doctors are refusing to admit him for the past three days,” said Rashmi Sharma of Maa Keshav colony in Morena. “I don’t have money to admit him at a private hospital, so we are treating him at home and coming to the hospital daily for check-ups in the out-patient department.”

“The viral fever is spreading very fast among children. All the beds are occupied by 3-4 patients but we are compelled to provide treatment to those who are in a serious condition,” said Dr AD Sharma, chief medical and health officer, Morena. “We are making arrangements for additional beds.”

The situation on the ground belies claims that health infrastructure have been boosted in the state, experts said.

“Madhya Pradesh’s health infrastructure has failed to accommodate children suffering from viral fever. How will they treat the children suffering from Covid-19 that needs isolation and oxygen?” asked Amulya Nidhi, convener of Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, a health rights network. “The condition is worrying, especially in smaller districts. They should immediately make arrangements for extra beds on a war footing.”

Health officials said they were watching out for symptoms of Covid-19, and tests are being conducted. “The tests are not confirming the virus, but the symptoms are often similar. But it is not fatal,” Jabalpur regional health director Dr Sanjay Mishra said. “Children are improving in a week’s treatment.”

“We are going to increase 3,200 beds in paediatric wards of different hospitals across the state by the end of October, of which 992 will be oxygen-supported beds,” said state health minister Prabhuram Chaudhary. “There is a shortage of beds at some places, but there is no shortage of medicines and other important equipment. We are monitoring the situation everyday.”

(with inputs from Jabalpur, Gwalior, Morena and Indore)