Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Madras HC strikes down two orders issued by Jayalalithaa govt

Madras HC strikes down two orders issued by Jayalalithaa govt

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Mar 14, 2023 12:48 AM IST

The government orders numbered 659 and 181 were passed in September 2013 and February 2014 respectively

The Madras high court on Monday declared two government orders (GO) issued in 2013 and 2014 during the late J Jayalalithaa’s regime as “unconstitutional”. The GOs had empowered the deputy commissioners of police to exercise the powers of the executive magistrates to obtain bonds of good behaviour from habitual offenders.

By applying the test of “a likelihood of bias” the bench concluded that the vesting of powers under Section 107 to 110 under the CrPc with the deputy commissioner of police are “wholly arbitrary and unfair”. (HT Photo)

“In fact, the GO’s do not contain any reason at all but merely say that this was done because the Chief Minister of the day wanted it to be so,” a bench comprising justice N Satish Kumar and justice N Anand Venkatesh said. “Preventive detention is a necessary evil but an evil nonetheless.”

By applying the test of “a likelihood of bias” the bench concluded that the vesting of powers under Section 107 to 110 under the CrPc with the deputy commissioner of police are “wholly arbitrary and unfair”. The court observed that these had given the police “the power to play the investigator, prosecutor and the judge and send people to jail” and described it as a “textbook case of violation of separation of powers”.

The court also touched upon the liberty of an individual. “We are shocked, to say the least, that such proceedings which have a bearing on the liberty of the subject are conducted in a manner that resembles a game of musical chairs within the police department,” the court said.

The GOs numbered 659 and 181 were passed in September 2013 and February 2014 respectively. The court said that it ultra vires the provisions of Articles 14, 21 and 50 of the Constitution of India and the provision to Section 6 of the Madras District Police Act. Consequently, the status quo which prevailed prior to the issuance of the GOs would be restored.

The justices began the exhaustive order with a short narration. “Once upon a time, under the canopy of justice sat the judicial magistrate who exercised preventive jurisdiction under the Code of Criminal Procedure to ensure that law and order prevailed in the areas under his jurisdiction,” the justices said. “Docket explosion, delay and other allied reasons in the regular courts necessitated the statutory transfer of this canopy to an executive magistrate: a revenue official who exercised jurisdiction upon information being laid by the police. The canopy rested uneasily over the head of the revenue official as well. The police, like the proverbial camel in the tent, occasionally got their noses into the canopy but were stopped in the tracks by the Courts. Then in 2013, the camel, in its entirety, snuggled itself in and the revenue official/executive magistrate was ousted from the canopy and left in the cold.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Divya Chandrababu

Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP