Madras high court refuses to quash case against DMK MP

By HT Correspondent, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:40 AM IST
The judge directed the special MP/MLA trial court to speed-up the trial and conduct hearing on a day-to-day basis.(File photo)

Chennai The Madras high court has refused to quash a case against DMK’s MP and organising secretary RS Bharathi for allegedly making disparaging remarks that judges belonging to Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) were elevated “only at the alms rendered by the DMK and late former chief minister M Karunanidhi”.

In a court order dated February 22, justice N Satish Kumar said the “remarks have been made in public view and not only against the persons holding high posts but also some other retired Judges…which prima facie insult and humiliate such people.”

The judge directed the special MP/MLA trial court to speed-up the trial and conduct hearing on a day-to-day basis.

