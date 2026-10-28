Madras high court says non-Hindus must affirm faith to enter Agamic temples

The Madras High Court has said that non-Hindus cannot enter ‘Agamic’ temples in Tamil Nadu without affirming their reverence for the presiding deity and giving an undertaking agreeing to follow the customs and practices of the temple.
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In an order passed on October 30, a bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and P Murugan said that non-Hindus who fail to furnish such an undertaking affirming their reverence for the temple’s deity cannot enter the temple.
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“If any Non-Hindu claims to visit particular deity in the temple, then the respondents shall obtain undertaking from the said Non-Hindu that he is having faith in the deity and he would follow the customs and practices of Hindu religion and also abide by the Temple customs and on such undertaking the said Non-Hindu may be allowed to visit the temple,” the court said.
The high court took exception to what it described as “Chamchagiri” and “optics” surrounding temple entry, observing that temple customs and usages could not be made to yield to such considerations.
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The high court took exception to what it described as “Chamchagiri” and “optics” surrounding temple entry, observing that temple customs and usages could not be made to yield to such considerations.
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“We hold that usages and customs of the temple cannot kneel down before such display of Chamchagiri and optics,” it said, adding that the issue required an “authoritative pronouncement.”
“That is why, we deem it necessary to render an authoritative pronouncement,” it said.
The court was hearing a PIL by Thangam Venkatesh of Madurai, seeking directions to prevent non-Hindus from entering temple mandapams and proceeding beyond the flagstaff, and to ensure strict enforcement of existing temple-entry rules.
Ayesha Arvind is a Senior Assistant Editor specialising in legal and judicial reportage. She covers High Courts and tribunals across southern India, and believes that important legal developments do not only come from New Delhi. Her work focuses on bringing significant decisions and developments from the region to a wider audience and explaining what they mean beyond the courtroom.
She tries to make legal material accessible by translating legal jargon into clear, readable prose and putting pleas, lawsuits, judgments and legal developments in context. She also looks at their political realities and practical consequences for people.
Ayesha is committed to the standards of integrity journalism requires. She places a premium on accuracy and fairness, and believes that journalism's powerful voice must be tempered by humility and a sense of proportion.
Over almost two decades in journalism, she has covered law and order, civil law, crime and other areas of legal affairs. Her work includes breaking news, legal affairs stories, online analysis and commentary.
Ayesha is deeply interested in the law, court judgments and the Constitution because they shape everyday life. She believes every citizen should have a basic understanding of them. What she enjoys most about covering courts is that every story brings something new to learn.
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Home/India News/Madras high court says non-Hindus must affirm faith to enter Agamic temples
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