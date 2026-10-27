New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Centre on a plea to transfer from the Delhi High Court a PIL seeking that the 'Vande Mataram' song be given status equal to the national anthem. PIL on 'Vande Mataram' song: SC notice to Centre on plea seeking transfer from Delhi HC

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice to the Centre on the plea filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay and tagged the matter with similar petitions.

The plea, filed through advocate Ashwani Dubey, submitted that the PIL be transferred from the Delhi High Court to the top court as a similar writ petition is pending before it.

"Vande Mataram' is the symbol of our history, sovereignty, unity and pride. If any citizen by any overt or covert act shows disrespect to it, it would not only be an anti-social activity, but it would also spell doom to all our rights and very existence as a citizen of a sovereign nation," the plea submitted.

"Every citizen must, therefore, not only refrain from such activities but also do his best to prevent if any miscreant shows any disrespect to 'Vande Mataram'. We must be proud of our nation, our Constitution, national anthem and national flag and put national interest above our personal interests and only then will we be able to protect our hard-earned freedom and sovereignty. It is the duty of the executive to frame a national policy to promote and propagate 'Vande Mataram'," the plea said.

The public interest litigation seeks to ensure that the song is honoured and given status equal to the national anthem.

The petitioner, who has also sought a direction from the Centre and the Delhi government to ensure that 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Vande Mataram' are played and sung in all schools and educational institutions on every working day, has contended that in the absence of guidelines or regulations to honour the song, 'Vande Mataram' is being sung in an "uncivilised manner" and misused in films and parties.

The petitioner has stated that the song played a historic part in the Indian freedom struggle and ought to be honoured as much as 'Jana Gana Mana' in view of the statement made by the Constituent Assembly Chairman Rajendra Prasad in 1950.

"To keep the country united, it is the government's duty to frame a national policy to promote-propagate 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Vande Mataram'. There is no reason why it should evoke any other sentiment, as both are decided by the Constitution makers.

"The sentiments expressed in 'Jana Gana Mana' have been expressed keeping the State in view. However, sentiments expressed in 'Vande Mataram' denote the nation's character and style and deserve similar respect," the petition has said.

The petition has asserted that there should not be any dramatisation of 'Vande Mataram' and "it must not be included in any variety show because whenever it is sung or played, it is imperative on the part of everyone present to show due respect and honour".

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