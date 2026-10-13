Madras high court upholds resignation of 6 AIADMK MLAs who joined Vijay's TVK

The Madras high court on Tuesday upheld Tamil Nadu Speaker JCD Prabhakar's decision to accept the resignation of six AIADMK MLAs. The six MLAs - Maragatham Kumaravel, Sathyabama, Isakki Subbaiah, Jayakumar, MR Vijayabhaskar and C Vijayabhaskar - resigned earlier this year and shifted their allegiance with chief minister Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). (Wikimedia Commons)

The six MLAs - Maragatham Kumaravel, Sathyabama, Isakki Subbaiah, Jayakumar, MR Vijayabhaskar and C Vijayabhaskar - resigned earlier this year and shifted their allegiance to chief minister Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

After the assembly speaker accepted their resignations, a petition was filed challenging the decision by AIADMK Whip Agri Krishnamurthy and National People's Power Party leader Ravi, who sought to quash the Speaker's order accepting their resignations.

The petitioner also alleged that the resignations were accepted without a proper inquiry while disqualification proceedings against the legislators were pending.

A disqualification plea had been filed on the grounds that the six MLAs voted in support of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in violation of the party whip.

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