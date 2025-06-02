Search Search
Madrassa teacher held for allegedly raping 15-year-old girl in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI |
Jun 02, 2025 01:13 AM IST

According to the complaint, the girl was allegedly brought to the madrassa under the pretext of teaching and was subsequently raped by the accused.

A madrassa teacher was arrested in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl.

The victim has been sent for a medical examination, said police.(Representational photo)
The victim has been sent for a medical examination, said police.(Representational photo)

Circle Officer (CO) Rupali Rao told reporters that police registered a case against Saddam Husain under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, leading to his arrest from the Nai Mandi police station area.

The victim has been sent for a medical examination, the officer added.

According to the complaint lodged with the police by the victim's family, the girl was allegedly brought to the madrassa under the pretext of teaching and was subsequently raped by the accused.

