Madurai train fire live updates: Railways announces ex-gratia of 10 lakh for deceased pilgrims
Madurai train fire live updates: Railways announces ex-gratia of 10 lakh for deceased pilgrims

Aug 26, 2023 10:54 AM IST
Madurai train fire live updates: 10 persons were killed in a fire that broke out inside a stationary train compartment in Madurai railway station on Saturday.

Madurai train fire live updates: At least 10 persons were reportedly killed after a fire that broke out inside a stationary train compartment in Madurai railway station in the wee hours of Saturday, informed the Southern Railway, adding a "gas cylinder" "illegally" taken in led to the mishap.

Security personnel at the spot after a fire broke out in a coach of a train at Madurai railway station, Saturday.
Security personnel at the spot after a fire broke out in a coach of a train at Madurai railway station, Saturday.(PTI)

The "private party coach" with 65 passengers had arrived from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

Police, fire and rescue services personnel besides railway staff, involved in dousing the fire, extricated the charred bodies from the compartment.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 26, 2023 10:54 AM IST

    Madurai train fire live: Railway appeals to passengers not to carry any inflammable or explosive items

    Nevertheless, the private party had illegally carried Gas Cylinder, stove and other inflammable articles which led to the freak fire accident, read a statement by Southern Railway. 

    Southern Railway appeals to rail passengers not to carry any inflammable/explosive items and travel with utmost safety by not risking their lives carrying inflammable articles.

  • Aug 26, 2023 10:49 AM IST

    Madurai train fire live: Railways on gas cylinder being carried to the private party coach and rules regarding inflammable materials

    Carrying inflammable articles and explosives is a punishable offence under Railways Act

    Carrying inflammable articles like gas cylinders, crackers, acid, Kerosene, petrol, thermic welding, stove, etc. and explosives is a punishable offence under sections 67,164 and 165 of Railways Act of 1989

    As per para 9 of Railway Manual, private tourist parties should give a written declaration that they will not carry any inflammable article during their jouney. In the fire accident that happened in a private party tourist coach stabled in Madurai yard today (26-08-2023), the private party had also given declaration to this effect.

  • Aug 26, 2023 10:34 AM IST

    Madurai train fire live: Helpline numbers issued to inquire about the accident

    The following two help line numbers are provided at the site by the Southern Railway to share the information related to the fire incident and causalities:

    9360552608

    8015681915

  • Aug 26, 2023 10:26 AM IST

    Madurai train fire live: Madurai District Collector on accident- ‘Cylinder blasted when pilgrims lighted stove for making coffee’

  • Aug 26, 2023 10:20 AM IST

    Madurai train fire live: What caused Madurai train fire that killed 10 UP tourists, injured many

    At least 10 people were killed and many injured after a blaze engulfed a stationary train compartment near Madurai railway station on Saturday, according to news agency PTI. The fire broke out at 5.15am in a "private party coach" with 65 passengers who had arrived from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, a Southern Railway release said.

    The party coach had started the journey from Lucknow on August 17, scheduled to return to Chennai on Sunday and return to Lucknow from there, it added. The coach was detached from the train and was kept at Madurai Stabling Line when the deadly incident occurred. Read detailed story on what caused the train fire at Madurai station 

  • Aug 26, 2023 10:15 AM IST

    Madurai train fire live: Railways announces ex-gratia of 10 lakh for kin of deceased

    The Southern Railway has announced an ex-gratia of 10 lakh for kin for the deceased in train fire accident at Madurai railway station.

