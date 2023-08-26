Madurai train fire live updates: Railways announces ex-gratia of 10 lakh for deceased pilgrims

Madurai train fire live updates: At least 10 persons were reportedly killed after a fire that broke out inside a stationary train compartment in Madurai railway station in the wee hours of Saturday, informed the Southern Railway, adding a "gas cylinder" "illegally" taken in led to the mishap. Security personnel at the spot after a fire broke out in a coach of a train at Madurai railway station, Saturday.(PTI)

The "private party coach" with 65 passengers had arrived from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

Police, fire and rescue services personnel besides railway staff, involved in dousing the fire, extricated the charred bodies from the compartment.