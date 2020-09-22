Magisterial inquiry after allegations of rats nibbling dead body of Covid-19 patient

india

A magisterial inquiry was ordered on Monday into an incident in which parts of a dead body of a person who died of Covid-19 were allegedly nibbled away by rats at a private hospital in Indore on Sunday night, as per the district administration.

The inquiry was ordered after the family of the deceased Covid-19 patient complained to the administration about the incident which, it alleged, took place due to negligence of the hospital, as per the administration.

A district administration communiqué said, “Collector of Indore Manish Singh has ordered an inquiry into the incident related to a dead body in a hospital in Indore. The collector has deputed additional district magistrate Ajay Dev Verma to conduct the inquiry.”

Grandson of the deceased Covid-19 patient said, “My 87-year-old grandfather was admitted to the hospital on September 17 due to a respiratory problem. He tested positive for Covid-19 later and died on Sunday night during treatment. When we talked to him on Sunday afternoon he was fine. When we made another call to the hospital at night the hospital management didn’t give satisfactory reply about his condition. We got information at about 3.30 am on phone about his passing away.”

“When we reached the hospital at about 7 am, we got the dead body one hour late. We were shocked to see that one of his eyes and some other parts of the body were nibbled away by rats. We got another shock when hospital staff gave a bill of more than Rs 4 lakh for the treatment in four days. The body was handed over to us only when we deposited remaining amount of more than one lakh”, alleged the grandson.

However, the hospital management said the hospital had already informed the family about the serious condition of the patient. The patient suffered from comorbidity too besides Covid-19. The patient died at 11.30 pm and the family was immediately informed about the death. Since there is no mortuary at the hospital the body was packed as per Covid-19 protocol and kept in the corridor outside the intensive care unit. It was wrong to say that parts of the body were nibbled away by rats.

Notably, this happened to be the third incident of disrespect to dead bodies in Indore in a short span of time.

Earlier, four ward boys of Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) hospital in Indore were placed under suspension while action was recommended against at least two police personnel based on an inquiry committee report on Friday night relating to the recovery of two skeletons from the hospital morgue in a span of three days. The first incident was reported on Tuesday and the second on Thursday, as per commissioner (revenue), Indore division.

A show-cause notice was issued to the hospital superintendent and another doctor concerning the incident, according to commissioner Pawan Sharma.