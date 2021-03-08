Magnitude 3.6 earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba
Notably, an earthquake measuring magnitude 2.4 on the Richter Scale had hit the same region last month, the NCS had informed.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Chamba in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The NCS, in a tweet, said that the earthquake occurred at 10:20 am.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 08-03-2021, 10:20:43 IST, Lat: 32.92 & Long: 75.88, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh," NCS tweeted.
