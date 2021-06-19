Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rocks Assam, fifth tremor in 24 hours

A National Center for Seismology report said the latest quake was recorded at 1.07 am, with its epicenter near Tezpur, the headquarter of Sonitpur district, at a depth of 30 km.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 10:04 AM IST
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck Assam in the early hours of Saturday, the fifth such tremor to hit the northeastern region during the past 24 hours, officials said.

A National Center for Seismology report said the latest quake was recorded at 1.07 am, with its epicenter near Tezpur, the headquarter of Sonitpur district, at a depth of 30 km.

There was no immediate report of injury or damage to the property.

The state was rocked by two more quakes, including a 4.1-magnitude one early on Friday, which also had its epicentre in Sonitpur district.

Besides Assam, an earthquake of magnitude 3 with epicenter in Chandel district of Manipur was recorded on Friday and another 2.6-magnitude tremor with epicenter in West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

No loss of life or property has been reported in any of the temblors.

The northeastern region sits over a high seismic zone, making it prone to earthquakes.

A strong 6.4-magnitude quake had shaken Assam on April 28.

