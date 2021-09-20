Home / India News / Magnitude 5 earthquake hits Manipur, no loss of life or property
The earthquake originated at a depth of 82 km and had its epicentre around 31km from Shirui in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, as per NCS data. (Photo Courtesy- National Center for Seismology website)
Magnitude 5 earthquake hits Manipur, no loss of life or property

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 12:09 PM IST

An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale hit the northeastern state of Manipur at around 12.54 am on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), ministry of earth sciences. The loss to life or property was reported in the aftermath of the quake, which originated at a depth of 82 km and had its epicentre around 31km from Shirui in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, as per NCS data.

Most of the residents kept sleeping through the tremors. “We are not aware of it,” said an Imphal West district resident. Residents of other districts such as Senapati, Tamenglong, and Ukhrul.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter scale struck the state on July 26 this year. Its epicentre was close to Ukhrul district too.

On January 4, 2016, Manipur witnessed a strong earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale with its epicentre in Tamenglong. It claimed eight lives and damaged many houses and structures including the iconic ‘Nupi Keithel’ (Women’s market) in Imphal.

